Joe Jonas' Wife Sophie Turner and Ex Taylor Swift Do a Joint Interview — with Matching Hairstyles!

There’s no bad blood here!

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were all smiles during a joint interview on Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show — and even rocked matching hairstyles, thanks to Turner’s new bangs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 23-year-old actress, who appeared on the show with her Dark Phoenix cast members, is married to musician Joe Jonas, whom Swift dated over a decade ago while the pair were in their teens.

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty (2)

Though Turner and Swift twinned with their blonde bangs, the singer wore a long-sleeved sparkly pink dress while the actress rocked a dark velvet jacket and pants.

Swift, 29, later gushed about Turner and the Dark Phoenix cast on Instagram, writing, “Feeling pretty lucky that I got to be a guest on the same night as @sophiet, Michael Fassbender, @Jessicachastain and @Jamesmcavoyrealdeal – They were all so sweet, now I want to just walk around yelling GO SEE DARK PHOENIX.“

Matt Crossick/PA Images/INSTARimages

Earlier this month, Swift appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she revealed she regretted slamming Jonas on national television for breaking up with her via phone back in 2008.

“Probably when I like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” she told DeGeneres. “That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy … just teenage stuff there.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Regrets Slamming Ex Joe Jonas on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a Decade Ago: ‘That Was Too Much’

The singer famously called out Jonas, 29, for dumping her in a 25-second phone call during an appearance on DeGeneres’ show while promoting her album Fearless in 2008.

The album featured a track called “Forever & Always,” about the bitter end of a relationship, and Swift didn’t shy away from explaining the song’s inspiration.

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“There’s one [song] that’s about [Jonas], but that guy’s not in my life anymore unfortunately,” she told the TV host while on the show in 2008.

RELATED: Joe Jonas Thanks Game of Thrones for Introducing Him to His ‘Incredible’ Wife Sophie Turner

“You know what, it’s like, when I find that person that is right for me, and he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18…. I looked at the call log, it was like 27 seconds. That’s got to be a record!”

Luckily, it looks like both stars got their happy ending: Turner and Jonas tied the knot earlier this month, and Swift has been dating actor Joe Alwyn since 2017.