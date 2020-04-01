Sophie Turner Says Joe Jonas Wears Jeans While Self-Isolating: 'Are You a Psychopath?'

Sophie Turner is seeing a whole different side of Joe Jonas during their self-quarantine.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old actress joined Conan O’Brien via video chat for an episode of Conan at Home, where she revealed that her famous husband is one of those people who’s willingly been wearing jeans while cooped up at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When O’Brien asked who dresses “more comfortably at home,” Turner — who’s been keeping it casual — referenced a viral Internet meme in her response.

“I mean, this is something that’s only kind of come to my attention since this quarantine thing, but I saw…it was like a meme online or some comment or something and someone said, like, ‘If you’re wearing denim pants at home, like, what does that say about you as a person?'” she said. “Like, are you a psychopath? And Joe does that.”

“Joe wears denim trousers at home—where no one can see him. I’m not wearing denim trousers,” Turner added. “This is the most dressed up I’ve been in days.”

O’Brien, 56, then confessed: “I can relate to Joe because I’ve been wearing jeans a lot.”

“Why do that to your groin, Conan,” the Game of Thrones star asked, jokingly. “I’m wearing my sweatpants. I’m business on top, party on the bottom.”

Turner also told the talk show host that she’s “kind of loving” being “very, very quarantined” at home all day, admitting that it’s not really a new routine for her.

“I’m an introvert, I’m a homebody,” she said. “If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave my house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it.”

While Turner and Jonas, 30, are doing their part to help flatten the curve, the actress expressed that she doesn’t “understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing.”

Turner recognized that self-isolating might be “difficult” for some people, however, she joked that “all you have to do is stay at home and get drunk at home.”

“I’ve been listening to Dr. Fauci and nowhere does he say get drunk at home,” O’Brien laughed.

“Yeah, but you know he’s thinking it,” Turner joked. “You know he’s doing the same thing.”

She added: “There’s no rules in quarantine. It’s fun.”

