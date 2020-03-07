Sophie Turner Regrets the Blazer Dress Outfit She Wore to Kit Harington's Wedding: 'One of My Worst Looks'

Sophie Turner is looking back at some of her most iconic outfits — and revealing which looks she regrets!

The Game of Thrones actress, 24, opened up about her closet for Elle magazine’s “It’s a Mood” series on YouTube.

When presented with her red blazer dress paired with black over-the-knee boots that she wore to the wedding of her costars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, Turner immediately let out, “Oh no!”

“I’ll forever regret this look,” she admitted, explaining that it was the result of a “fashion emergency.”

“One of my worst looks,” she said. “This is at Kit and Rose’s wedding, and I had a fashion emergency. Both of my really classy dresses that I picked out did not fit me, because they had arrived the day of the wedding, and I hadn’t had a chance to try them on, and they didn’t fit me.”

So, Turner was left with the red blazer dress, which she matched with tiny red sunglasses and a black and white checkered purse.

But her footwear options were less than ideal, the X-Men star said.

“It was either like the thigh-high boots or these nice heels,” Turner said. “But I felt like, well if I just wear the heels then all of my leg is showing — if I cover up a little bit… it was a disaster. Just, worst fashion choice.”

Turner attended Harington and Leslie’s nuptials — which were held at Kirkton of Rayne church in Scotland in June 2018 — with her BFF and fellow GOT alum Maisie Williams. The Stark sister actresses coordinated their outfits, as Williams wore a black jumpsuit and red strappy heels.

Image zoom Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams SplashNews.com

“Maisie is a great wedding date,” she said, joking, “Best wedding date next to Joe. I have to say that.”

Last summer, Turner celebrated her own wedding with her husband Joe Jonas — and no fashion mistakes were made there!

At the romantic French ceremony, Turner wore a custom-made Louis Vuitton gown featuring flower-embroidered tulle and silk gazar. The bridal dress was designed by the fashion house’s Artistic Director of Women’s Collections, Nicolas Ghesquière.

After tying the knot, Turner shared a photo of the dress as she and Jonas walked down the aisle after their “I dos.”

“Mr. and Mrs. Jonas,” she wrote in the caption.