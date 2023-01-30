Sophie Turner Is Radiant in Fiery Red Look as She Fangirls at Joe Jonas' Walk of Fame Ceremony

Sophie Turner is red-hot for her husband, Joe Jonas!

The actress, 26, sported an eye-catching, bright and bold red ensemble Monday to cheer on Joe, 33, along with his brothers Nick and Kevin, as the Grammy-nominated pop trio received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Turner's outfit, designed by Magda Butrym, featured a sexy cropped jacket with a floral-like ruffle design along the front, plus a pair of slim-fitting cigarette pants. Spiky stilettos, as well as Turner's own head of fiery locks, rounded out the monochromatic look.

Turner — who was there to support the JoBros along with fellow wives Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas — could be seen in the crowd snapping photos like a true fan, with an adorably excited look on her face.

Each Jonas brother had the opportunity to speak at the ceremony, and Joe made sure to shout out the Game of Thrones alum during his time at the mic, calling her his "partner in crime."

He also sent a sweet message to their two daughters, a 6-month-old baby girl and 2-year-old Willa, who weren't in attendance.

"To my little ones at home, Daddy loves you to the moon and back," he said.

Last month, the Dark Phoenix actress shared photos from her pregnancy with her second baby in an Instagram carousel reflecting on the end of 2022.

The couple welcomed their second baby together in July, representatives for both stars confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE at the time.

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 before saying "I do" again at a larger celebration in France the following month.