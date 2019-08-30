Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are Burnin’ Up the summer with their sexy outfits!

The actresses both cut chic figures Thursday night at the New York City launch of Nick Jonas and John Varvatos’ new alcohol brand, Villa One Tequila, wearing blazer dresses that expertly showed off their legs.

Walking hand-in-hand with husband Joe Jonas, Turner, 23, mixed business with casual, wearing an oversize plaid blazer over Dior’s $860 “We Should All Be Feminists” tee and pair of light-wash denim shorts, accessorized with blue sandals and large hoop earrings.

Notably, under the jacket, the Game of Thrones actress wore a white Dior tee proclaiming “We Should All Be Feminists” — the same shirt she was wearing when she arrived at the Château de Tourreau in France before her June wedding to Joe, 30.

The Jonas Brothers musician, meanwhile, wore a gray shirt under a light-colored denim jacket, finishing his look in white jeans and matching sneakers.

Chopra Jonas, 37, looked elegant as she stepped out to support husband Nick, 26, during the launch of his newest joint venture with John Varvatos, which he proudly announced on Instagram this week.

Wearing a mini-dress-style white blazer and her hair over her shoulders, styled straight with a side part, she completed the ensemble with a cream-colored shoulder bag and clear heels.

The man of the hour held hands with his wife in images captured from the event, where he opted for a high-neck dark shirt under a blue checkered button-up, black slacks and black shoes.

The Jonas Brothers are coming off the high of a 2019 MTV Video Music Awards win, where they took home the best pop trophy for their comeback single “Sucker.”

Both Turner and Chopra Jonas celebrated the guys’ Monday win on social media — but as Joe seemed to prove on Thursday ahead of the couples’ big night out, he and his brothers aren’t only talented ones in the group worth paying homage to.

Stepping out with Turner during the day, Joe was seen sporting an all-denim ensemble including a jacket that looked to have an artistic rendering of Sansa Stark — his wife’s Game of Thrones character — drawn on the back, given the regal pose and long, wavy red hair.