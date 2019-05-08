Just five days after Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas married in a surprise Las Vegas chapel wedding, the newlyweds made their first red carpet appearance since the ceremony at the 2019 Met Gala in colorful Louis Vuitton looks. But before that, as Turner, 23, got ready, the Game of Thrones actress finally revealed if she planned on following tradition and taking her husband’s last name.

“So I know a lot of people have been waiting to find out my new name, my name reveal and so I am really excited to be able to share it with you guys now,” she began, before joking, “My new name is Sophie Vuitton. Sansa Fierce. Louis Turner.”

In honor of the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new exhibit, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” Turner and Jonas, 29, coordinated in on-theme rainbow pop art pieces, but when asked to describe “camp” in her own words, the actress could only think of one thing.

“Camp is hard to define. Let me give you an example of camp. I think camp is getting married in Vegas last minute after the Billboard Music Awards. That would be fun. I’d like to try that,” Turner said, referencing her own spontaneous nuptials. “That’s camp,” she added with a wink.

After performing the new Jonas Brothers single “Sucker” with bandmates Nick and Kevin, 31, at the Billboard Music Awards, Jonas and Turner headed to Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel. Inside, Dan + Shay sang their hit “Speechless” as Turner walked down the aisle. Nick and Kevin served as Jonas’s groomsmen, and an Elvis impersonator officiated the ceremony as famous pals — including Diplo and Khalid — looked on.

“We can confirm Sophie and Joe were married in Las Vegas last night,” a rep for Turner told PEOPLE on Thursday.

However, Turner and Jonas still intend on throwing a traditional wedding ceremony later this summer, a source told PEOPLE.

“They had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe,” the insider said.

The couple started dating in November 2016 after Joe slid into Turner’s Instagram direct messages following suggestions from mutual friends that they should meet, and they got engaged in October 2017.