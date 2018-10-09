See Sophie Turner and Fiancé Joe Jonas' Matching Toy Story Tattoos

Sophie Turner and fiancé Joe Jonas are taking their relationship to infinity and beyond.

According to tattoo artist Mr. K‘s Instagram account, the engaged couple just got matching ink inspired by a childhood classic.

Quoting Toy Story, the new tats cover each star’s wrist. “To infinity,” reads Jonas’s script, while Turner’s completes the famous Buzz Lightyear line: “& beyond.”

Turner’s wrist also features a tiny spaceship.

The couple recently made another big relationship step when they walked their first red carpet together earlier this month — and in Paris, no less!

They attended the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week and color-coordinated in chic gray and black looks. The DNCE singer wore a gray suit with a black shirt, while the Game of Thrones actress rocked thigh-high black boots, a gray skirt and a black shirt that tied at the waist.

The romance continued inside the event, where Turner posted a cuddly Instagram. In the picture, Jonas put his arm around Turner as she leaned into him affectionately and closed her eyes.

“With my love in Paris,” she captioned the snapshot.

Jonas and Turner started dating in Nov. 2016 and have been engaged since Oct. 2017.