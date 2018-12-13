Winter is coming, and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and fiancé Joe Jonas are overly prepared.

The couple was spotted on the streets of N.Y.C. Wednesday wearing matching giant puffer coats. They each donned a $1,785 Moncler Genius hooded down jacket, with Turner opting for the red style and Jonas in black. They coordinated further with black skinny jeans and black shoes.

If their jackets look familiar, you probably remember the over-the-top puffers that kicked off Mocler Genius’ collection, which debuted in February 2018. The brand showed an epic eight-part collaboration series called the Genius Group and Pierpaolo Piccioli’s A-line puffers, puffers with ball skirts and built-in face masks created a show-stopping social media moment.

Turner and Jonas’ duds were designed by Fragment’s Mr Hiroshi Fujiwara for Moncler Genius‘ seventh collection and are currently available at Mr. Porter.

This isn’t the first time the couple coordinated. They have multiple matching tattoos with sweet sentimental meanings behind each.

In October they debuted coordinating Toy Story-inspired tatts. Jonas inked the words “To infinity” on his wrist, and Turner completed the infamous Buzz Lightyear line: “& beyond” on hers.

They also have coordinating tattoos that may have a Game of Thrones connection. In March Jonas revealed a new tattoo of a what appears to be a naked woman inside a square frame. Eagle-eyed fans thought that the image looked like it could be from a scene of Turner in the show. Some even found the exact scene it could have been inspired by.

Later, Turner’s tattoo artist Curt Montgomery shared a photo of Turner’s thigh tattoo, which was a strikingly-similar image of the same woman peering over one shoulder.

They even share the same scent.

“I love Le Labo Santal 33. My fiancé and I can both use it. The musky smell is a little more manly, but I like men’s cologne. We also have it in candles all over our house,” Turner told ELLE.

The duo got engaged in October 2017 and recently traveled to India to watch Jonas’s little bro Nick Jonas tie the knot to actress Priyanka Chopra in a “fairy tale” wedding weekend. Jonas acted as best man and Turner served as a bridesmaid.

“There were so many good memories—the traditional Indian ceremony was just magical,” Joe told PEOPLE during an event at JCPenney in New York City on Dec. 6.

“It’s hard to describe how magical it was,” he continued. “People that were a part of the wedding — we just look at each other and we’re kind of in awe, like ‘How do we even explain what we just experienced?!’”