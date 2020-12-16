"Thanks to the hubbs of the year for my early Xmas gift," Sophie Turner wrote at the top of her snapshot

Sophie Turner Shows Off Her Hannah Montana Shirt from Joe Jonas: 'Hubbs of the Year'

Sophie Turner's ready to do the Hoedown Throwdown!

The Game of Thrones alum, 24, proudly showed off her love for Hannah Montana on her Instagram Story Tuesday, sharing a selfie in which she wore a shirt featuring the fictional singer.

Next to an image of Hannah pointing sat photos of her real-life counterpart, Miley Cyrus, in various envelope-pushing ensembles throughout the years.

Joe (whose younger brother, Nick Jonas, previously dated Cyrus in their teenage years) and Turner have undoubtedly had their hands full as of late, as new parents to 4-month-old daughter Willa.

Earlier this month, the new mom shared a slideshow of throwback images that included a never-before-seen shot taken during her pregnancy. In the latter photo, Turner showed off her bare baby bump as she snapped a selfie in front of a bathroom mirror while Joe, 31, stood beside her, gently resting his chin on her shoulder.

Turner also included a picture from their surprise Las Vegas wedding in the slideshow, in which the couple posed in front of a colorful cake bearing Joe's surname.

"Felt like we needed some content on this page ... enjoy these throwbacks," she wrote on her Instagram.

As for Hannah, although Cyrus — who was just 13 at the start of the Disney Channel show — hasn't always looked back fondly on her star-making role in Hannah Montana, she has learned to embrace it over the years.

"I had to evolve because Hannah was larger than life, larger than me. I felt like I was never going to amount to the success of Hannah Montana," she said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, in part.

But she definitely did — and she looks back with gratitude. "When my peers are having these experiences and accepting themselves because of something that I demonstrated while they were a kid, that's when I go, 'S---, I f---ing am Hannah Montana,' " continued Cyrus, 28.