Sophie Turner 'Finally' Does Husband Joe Jonas' Makeup While Social Distancing: 'That Highlight'

Sophie Turner is flexing her makeup skills while self-isolating with husband Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones star, 24, revealed on Instagram Friday that the Jonas Brothers band member “finally” let her do his makeup while they remain at home during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“He finally let me do his makeup,” Turner wrote on her Instagram Stories atop a photo of Jonas, 30, wearing purple eyeshadow.

“That highlight,” Turner added in another slide, showing off the musician’s shimmering cheekbones.

Turner shared earlier this week that she loves the time spent at home, telling Conan O’Brien, “If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave my house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it.”

The X Men: Dark Phoenix actress added to O’Brien, 56, that she doesn’t “understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing,” joking that “all you have to do is stay at home and get drunk at home.”

But Turner suggested that for her “social butterfly” husband, staying home is a little more difficult.

“Everything seems to be working out in my favor, because Joe’s a real social butterfly, so I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me,” she said. “So it’s like prison for him, but it’s great for me.”

The couple have worked out a nice system to keep them both occupied.

“He’s taken up like an Instagram Live DJ set,” Turner explained. “He’s started doing that really, really loudly when I’m trying to read my scripts. He’s DJing at home.”

“But it’s fun! I pour him his drinks,” she said. “I pour him his alcohol. I give him tequila shots. He’ll text me and be like, ‘What time is it?’ I’ll reply from the kitchen, ‘Shot time,’ and bring him a shot of tequila.”

“There’s no rules in quarantine,” she added. “It’s fun.”

