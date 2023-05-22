Sophie Turner Ditches Long Red Hair for Blonde Bob in Retro New Television Role

Sophie Turner is changing up her look.

The Game of Thrones alumna unveiled a brand new hairstyle via Instagram on Friday that she will rock in her upcoming return to the small screen on the ITV show Joan.

In the post, Turner, 27, who has also starred in the X-Men franchise and HBO Max's limited series The Staircase, posed next to her costar Frank Dillane as she sported a navy blue bomber jacket, rich red lipstick, dark eyeshadow, gold dangle earrings and the change that made us do a double take: a side-swooped bleached blonde bob with exposed brown roots.

She captioned the photo, "Meet Boisie and Joan 💎" hinting at the character she'll bring to life, a real-life 1980s jewel thief from London, Joan Hannington, from whom the show takes its name.

Immediately, fans flooded the comment section to voice their surprise and love for the new look; Chelsea Handler left a note, "I like where this lewk is going" while one fan said she was giving "Cate Blanchett vibes" and another simply said, "Mother is MOTHERING."

The new short blonde locks are a stark contrast to her signature, long red inches, which were what she became known for in her GoT role as Sansa Stark and in her countless red carpet and media appearances since the show has ended.

However, her new hairstyle isn't the first time she has gone blonde. In fact, Turner actually tied the knot to Joe Jonas with long blonde hair at her intimate French wedding.

To go with Turner's Louis Vuitton all-white bridal gown with a deep-V neckline and long lace sleeves, the actress wore her blonde hair in a middle part.

During their wedding weekend, which was actually the second celebration for the couple after their Las Vegas wedding, the duo wore matching red looks for their rehearsal dinner that popped even more against the actress's blond tresses.

Turner wore a simple long red gown with her hair down, completing her look with silver high-heeled sandals and dark eyeshadow, while her husband wore a dashing all-red suit in the same shade as his bride-to-be's dress. Jonas kept his pant legs cuffed above the ankles and completed the look with dark red dress shoes.