Sophie Turner Celebrates Her First-Ever Vogue Cover with Sweet Shout-Out from Husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is a Vogue cover girl!

The Game of Thrones star graces the cover of Vogue China’s July issue, marking the first time she’s appeared on the front of the storied magazine — and prompting some love from husband Joe Jonas.

“I’m on my first Vogue cover and I’ve never been more honored,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m beyond honored and excited.“

Turner, 23, shared the magazine’s cover — which featured her in a white, lacy collared long-sleeved shirt with black leather pants — as well as a select few black-and-white shots from inside the Vogue pages.

Jonas, 29, quickly wrote a message of support for his wife, writing, “SWEET BABY JESUS 😍,” in the comments section.

Turner married the musician in a surprise Las Vegas chapel wedding on May 1 immediately following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The couple has recently made the rounds supporting each other in various endeavors, including the release of the Jonas Brothers’ documentary Chasing Happiness, and the premiere of Turner’s film X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Image zoom Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Steve Granitz/WireImage

“I’m really excited for him, and it’s an exciting time for us both,” she said last week on the Smallzy’s Surgery podcast. “Obviously I’m his biggest cheerleader and he is mine, so I think we’re both excited for each other’s projects more than our own.”

Turner recently kicked off her bachelorette celebration with help from friend and Game of Thrones costar Maisie Williams, with the two jetting off to Spain along with Turner’s closest friends.

“Sophie flew to Spain four days ago on a private jet with her closest girlfriends,” a source told E! News. “Sophie rented out a luxurious penthouse suite at the hotel. Half of the girls are in her wedding party but they are all very close girlfriends of Sophie.”

Jonas, meanwhile, celebrated the marriage with a bachelor party of his own in Ibiza.

The star’s brother Nick told Jimmy Fallon last week that the fête was so wild, security had to be brought in.

Image zoom Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“We had the cops, on the first night, called on us three times,” Nick said, to which Kevin added, “In Ibiza, that shouldn’t happen.”

The brothers said Joe also ripped his shirt off at a club, and made himself a bandana out of a cardboard box from Don Julio 1942 tequila.

“I’m trying to see if I remember anything,” Joe said, before confirming, “I’m pretty sure we got the cops called on us three times.”

Though they’re already legally married, the couple will hold another, more formal wedding ceremony in France this summer.