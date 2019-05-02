Sophie Turner Wore a Jumpsuit to Marry Joe Jonas at Her Surprise Las Vegas Wedding

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas‘ surprise Vegas wedding was everything but traditional, all the way down to the outfit the Game of Thrones star wore to say “I do.”

Instead of selecting a traditional wedding gown to wear for her wedding to Jonas, 29, Turner, 23, wore a flowing silk Bevza jumpsuit featuring wide leg pants and a low cut top for the couples’ impromptu nuptials last night after the Billboard Music Awards. (Similar styles on the site retail for about $650.) She paired the ensemble with a long veil and gold Loeffler Randall mules while Jonas was seen wearing a charcoal gray suit.

The ceremony, which was documented on Diplo’s Instagram live feed, was officiated by an Elvis impersonator (because what Vegas wedding isn’t complete without him?) at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel.

According to online records, the couple applied for a marriage license earlier in the day in Clark County, Nevada. A source also confirms to PEOPLE that the wedding was legitimate.

Reps for Joe and Turner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Jonas’ brothers Nick and Kevin served as his groomsmen and stood side-by-side at the altar waiting for her in matching gray suits.

Jonas and Turner first started dating in November 2016 after Jonas slid into Turner’s Instagram direct messages following suggestions from mutual friends that they should meet.

By December of that same year, a source told PEOPLE that they were “dating exclusively” and Joe was “willing to settle down for her” after having played the field. After nearly a year of dating, he took that next step, proposing to Turner in October 2017.

Recently, Joe opened up about their wedding, revealing during a March 4 visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden that they had decided on a wedding date.

“Well, we’re going to get married this year,” he revealed, to cheers from the audience.

“We’re going to have a summer wedding, which I’m looking forward to,” he added. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

It is not clear if that wedding will now go ahead in light of their Vegas nuptials.

In an interview for the May 2019 cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK, Turner also revealed her maid of honor would be GoT costar and real-life best friend Maisie Williams, although it is unclear whether Williams attended Wednesday’s surprise ceremony.