Sophie Turner's Year-Old Arm Tattoo Was a Game of Thrones Finale Spoiler All Along

Fans may have been shocked by the Game of Thrones season finale, but it turns out Sophie Turner‘s arm tattoo gave the ending away long before the episode aired.

A year after the actress, who played Sansa Stark on the HBO fantasy series, publicly denied that her new tattoo was a hint about the GoT ending, fans learned that the speculation was indeed factual following Sunday’s finale.

The tattoo, located on the back of Turner’s arm, features a dire wolf (the House Stark’s symbol) with Ned Stark’s iconic saying “The pack survives” written underneath.

Last June, Turner, 23, appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden where she was asked about her then-new ink and whether it was giving away answers to the final season. The actress, however, insisted that it was just a quote she liked.

“When I was getting it done, people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away,” Turner revealed. “But I wasn’t! It’s just a quote from last season, but everyone figures that the pack really does survive, but it’s just a moral that I like to live by.”

As GoT fans now know, the Stark pack did survive the series finale, with Turner’s character ultimately ruling the North as an independent state.

Meanwhile, Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) became king of the Six Kingdoms, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) went off exploring on her own, and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) was sent North of the Wall as a member of the Night’s Watch to lead the Wildlings back to their own land.

The dire wolf isn’t the only body ink that Turner has in honor of the long-running series.

The actress also has matching tattoos with Williams, her longtime costar and best friend. In 2016, the pals got matching “07.08.09.” tattoos on their forearms, signifying the exact day they were both cast in GoT.

“With Thrones, we were always planning since season 1, if we make it all the way through we can get like a matching wolf or something,” Turner told E! News at the time. “We don’t know if we’re going to make it, so Maisie and I were like, ‘Let’s get these ones before somebody kills us or something.’”

Turner also has two other tats on her body that seemingly reference the show, including the North Star constellation on her back — perhaps a nod to her eventually becoming the Queen of the North — and a woman looking over her shoulder on her thigh, which many fans have speculated is Sansa Stark.

Ahead of the long-awaited finale of HBO’s hit series on Sunday, Turner said a final farewell to Sansa Stark and thanked her character and the show for the past decade of filming, alongside behind-the-scenes photos of the cast.

“Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is,” Turner began the heartfelt tribute on Instagram. “Thank you for teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love.”

Turner was cast as the eldest Stark sister when she was 13 years old. Like most of the cast, she grew up with her character, portraying Sansa during some of her most formative years.

“I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind,” the star continued. “But I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me.”

Also in her tribute, she thanked the show for making her the person she is today.

“To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” Turner added. “Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago.”

The Dark Phoenix star concluded her post by showing some appreciation to the show’s fans for supporting the series over the last eight seasons and for “falling in love with these characters.”

“Finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end,” she concluded her post. “I’ll miss this more than anything.”