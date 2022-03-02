Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Enjoy a Romantic Beach Day in Miami — and Her Bikini Is Selling Out Fast
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are out of office!
The couple was spotted soaking up the sun in Miami this week. At one point during their beach day, Turner, 26, and Jonas, 32, were seen taking a dip in the ocean as the singer held on to a piece of seaweed.
For the occasion, Turner opted for a swimwear set from the popular swimsuit brand, Frankies Bikinis. The look featured a purple checkered bralette bikini top, which Turner paired with coordinating bottoms. The popular style appears to be selling out quickly as Spring Break season kicks off. The Game of Thrones star accessorized with black sunglasses and wore her hair in a slicked-back bun. Jonas, meanwhile, sported green swim trunks.
The relaxing outing comes after Turner celebrated her 26th birthday last month.
To mark her new year, Turner was honored with a towering five-tier, British-themed cake as a gift from entrepreneur David Grutman.
The actress shared a photo of the epic confection on her Instagram Story beneath the caption "@DavidGrutman you are [an] angel."
Each tier of the exquisite cake embraced a different British theme. On the bottom was a white tier featuring Union Jack bunting and was topped with a miniature version of a telephone booth and a recreation of the traditional British dish bangers and mash.
The next tier was also white, this time with a shadow of the London skyline, including Big Ben and the London Eye, and gold bordering on the top and bottom.
In addition to her cake, Turner received a special birthday message from her husband. The pop star shared a photo of his wife lying in bed while wearing a black turtleneck and a pair of sunglasses, writing above it, "Happy Birthday my love," per E! News.
Turner and Jonas have been married since 2019. In July 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa.