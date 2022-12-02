Sophia Culpo Gets First Tattoo While Sisters Aurora and Olivia Watch in Disbelief: 'Rules Don't Apply'

Sophia Culpo wanted a tattoo — so she got a tattoo.

In a clip of Monday's episode of The Culpo Sisters shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Sophia gets her very first tattoo — and older sisters Aurora and Olivia do not seem thrilled.

When Olivia and Aurora walk into Olivia's dining room to find Sophia about to get her first tattoo, they are stunned and don't believe she's actually going to do it. But Sophia points out that she's "moving out," which means "rules don't apply."

Of course the first thing Aurora and Olivia do is call their mom, Susan. The elder sisters tattle on Sophia, telling their mom that she's getting a tattoo, and Susan swiftly replies, "She cannot get a tattoo."

Sophia is determined, though, and tries to explain to her sisters the significance of the design she picked out. "There are seven points on the star for the seven people in our family, and then three of the points have three dots for three sisters," she describes as she's getting inked. The tattoo is rounded out with a hand and a string, referencing author Mike Dooley's theory on how the pull of the universe can guide you in life.

Aurora and Olivia remain skeptical of the tattoo, but Sophia says in a confessional that she feels like she can never do anything right so she's going to just be happy.

"I feel like I could do absolutely everything my family and my parents want and it still wouldn't be good enough, so at this point, doing what they want doesn't make me happy — or them — so I'm just gonna do what makes me happy."

Monday's season finale of The Culpo Sisters features two episodes, and in another clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, all three women discover Olivia's pageant diary from 2015 that has them recreating her walk and judging her intensity.

In the diary, the former Miss Universe wrote tips for herself to remember while practicing for pageants, including keeping her body "snaky."

"Olivia's diary just confirms for me everything that I already knew about the actual psychopath that she is," Aurora says in a confessional while Olivia laughs.

Sophia chimes in, "It made me really scared to realize I'd been sleeping down the hall from her for so many years."

But as Olivia points out, she commits "150 bajillion percent" to things when she has a goal, and for a period of her life, pageants were that goal. She points to her "one track mind" in reaching a goal, noting she's always been like that.

Watch The Culpo Sisters on TLC on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes are available to stream on discovery+ the same day.