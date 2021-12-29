Mandy Moore Reveals Sophia Bush Saved Her After Emmys Wardrobe Malfunction: 'A Strap Just Popped'

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the This Is Us star shares that Bush helped her avoid a mortifying moment at the 2021 Emmy Awards

Sophia Bush and Mandi Moore attend the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2008 Herve Leger By Max Azria front row & backstage at The Promenade, Bryant Park on February 3, 2007 in New York City.

When Moore stepped out at the Emmys in a showstopping Carolina Herrera gown seven months after giving birth to son August "Gus" Harrison, she ran into a little bit of fashion trouble. But luckily, Bush jumped in to help her out.

"I was in this red dress with really thin spaghetti straps. Sweet Sophia Bush walked by to go backstage, and I jumped up to hug her, and a strap just popped," Moore, 37, says in this week's issue of PEOPLE.

"The next commercial break, I ran back there, and Sophia had told them, so they had read thread ready to go. Thank God for her!" the This Is Us actress adds.

The Emmys were one of Moore's first big red carpet outings since welcoming son Gus with husband Taylor Goldsmith. At the time, she showed off her freshly-chopped bangs while getting ready and even joked about the most important part of her look that evening (and — spoiler alert — it wasn't the jewels or shoes).

"Tonight's MVP accessory," Moore captioned a photo of her portable breast pump.

Moore and Goldsmith still try to make time for date nights since becoming parents, but they're a little bit different now. The actress tells PEOPLE: "We went out to dinner and brought the baby, which really isn't a date night, but it was fun."