Sophia Bush Makes Bold Statement with Her Face Mask: 'This Was Preventable'

Sophia Bush is letting her face mask do the talking.

While grabbing groceries in West Hollywood on Thursday, the actress and advocate wore a protective mask emblazoned with a bold statement: “This was preventable.”

The mask comes from Crooked Media, a political media company that has been critical of President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis. Although currently sold out, the mask comes in a pack of three, with another mask encouraging people to support healthcare workers, while a third stresses the importance of voting.

Proceeds from the masks will be donated to Crooked’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, which has already raised over $2 million.

Bush’s fashion statement came as new estimates from researchers at Columbia University found that the lives of at least 36,000 Americans could have been saved if the U.S. had started enacting stay-at-home orders just one week earlier — and if it had started two weeks earlier, on March 1, around 54,000 deaths could have been avoided.

Although President Trump tweeted on March 9 that Americans were at a low risk and the country did not need to shut down to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the push for social distancing began in mid-March in most of the U.S.

The Trump administration slammed the study, saying that they had taken the correct precautions based on the information they had at the time. “What would have saved lives is if China had been transparent and the World Health Organization had fulfilled its mission,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said, according to The Washington Post. “What did save American lives is the bold leadership of President Trump.”

In recent weeks, Bush has also spoken out about the importance of wearing masks in public to try and prevent the spread of the virus.

“Let’s talk about masks,” she wrote in April. "I’m masking for my friend Doctor Robbin Cohen, my UPS man JP, the staff at my local grocery store, my immuocompromised poppa, and my mom of course, my best friends, and YOU!”

“Here in LA, I’m so grateful for every person I see on essential errands who is wearing a mask, which is almost everyone I see! And because I know that their masks protect me, and my mask protects them, I know I’m doing my part to love and support my neighbors and essential workers by wearing mine,” she added, noting that as states begin reopening, it’s important to continue to wear coverings while out in public — and put them on correctly!

“MAKE SURE, when you wear your mask, YOU DO SO CORRECTLY!! Per an epidemiologist: 1) make sure the mask covers your NOSE AND MOUTH! 2) Do not touch the mask portion with your hands when removing it (meaning only touch the ties or ear straps). Wash your mask like you’d wash your laundry!! Keep that baby sterile. Be mask-smart!” she wrote, as she encouraged all of her followers to join her “ in committing to wearing a mask whenever it’s absolutely essential for you to be in public.”