Deal Alert! You Can Get These Beloved Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones for 55% Off Right Now

Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived! Which means you can score some major discounts on everything from smart TV’s to Apple Watches and so much more. With thousands of deals happening at once, we know that it can be overwhelming to navigate through them all, so to make things a little easier for you, we’re sharing the best Prime Day deals happening now.

Not only are we regularly scanning through thousands of deals to bring you the very best — like 56 percent off the Amazon Echo Dot and this 23andMe DNA Kit for 50 percent off — but the Deal of The Day markdowns, too. For these, not only is the time limited, but the quantity is, too, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of these amazing discounts. One of the best 24-hour deals we’ve seen so far is these top-rated Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Headphones, which are currently majorly marked down.

Normally priced at $199.99, they are currently on sale for just $89.99 — the cheapest price they’ve ever been. That’s right, you can score these noise-cancelling Bluetooth enabled headphones for a whopping 55 percent (or $110) off. The ultra-comfortable wireless headphones boast a battery life of 35 hours and feature a built-in microphone that allows you to make calls while wearing them. They are also equipped with Alexa voice control capabilities so you can access music, information, and more.

The Sony headphones are so beloved that they have already racked up more than 570 customer reviews and an impressive four-star rating to boot. But you’ll have to move quickly if you want in on the deal. This markdown is only available for another 17 hours, as of the time of writing.

And if you do miss out, not to worry. Amazon’s got plenty of other headphone deals on the Prime Day slate, including these Bose Soundlink headphones and these Mpow earbuds.

Buy It! Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Headphones, $89.99 (was $199.99); amazon.com