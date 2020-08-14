Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Real Housewives of New York City star got dressed up in lingerie to hang at home

Sonja Morgan Shares Her Sexy Quarantine Lingerie Look: 'Revved Up and Have Nowhere to Go'

Just because she's social distancing, it doesn't mean that Sonja Morgan can't get all dolled up!

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 56, shared a sultry snap as she lounged in her apartment wearing a sexy getup: a plunging Le Mystère push-up bra, black briefs and a long semi-sheer robe. Even though Morgan said she plans on simply hanging out at home, doing her hair and makeup and putting on some lingerie still helps boost her mood.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Sometimes when I feel revved up and have nowhere to go, I get dressed up and I stay at home 💃🏽," the star wrote on Instagram. "Wearing my @lemystere lingerie, feels comfortable and looks fabulous 💁🏼‍♀️ #selflove #loveyourbody #livelemystere #lingerie."

Image zoom Sonja Morgan/Instagram

Morgan recently opened up about her "fresh new look" after seeing speculation online about her appearance. " I got a lower facelift and neck lift after wrapping Season 12," she revealed alongside a side-by-side shot of herself pre and post-surgery.

Image zoom Sonja Morgan/ Instagram

"I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the jowels that were starting to form. People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me!" Morgan continued. "It was a no-brainer – gravity had taken its toll, I was also exhausted and I needed a 'pick me up'. I entrusted my face to the best @drjacono and he hit it out of the park."

Morgan explained that her surgeon, Dr. Andrew Jacono, used a special technique called "deep plane" so the face "stays vibrant and heals fast."

Last year, the Bravo star opened up to PEOPLE about her latest cosmetic obsession: CoolSculpting. “I love my body, and I love my curves and I’m very happy with myself, but I just couldn’t stand the area where my swimsuit bottoms or my jeans would cut into my hips,” Morgan said. “I thought, ‘I work so hard, I get my rest and I eat well, and I do a little exercise here and there — why is that still there?'”

So she tried the FDA-approved treatment to freeze away fat cells around her love handles.