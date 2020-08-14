Sonja Morgan Shares Her Sexy Quarantine Lingerie Look: 'Revved Up and Have Nowhere to Go'
The Real Housewives of New York City star got dressed up in lingerie to hang at home
Just because she's social distancing, it doesn't mean that Sonja Morgan can't get all dolled up!
The Real Housewives of New York City star, 56, shared a sultry snap as she lounged in her apartment wearing a sexy getup: a plunging Le Mystère push-up bra, black briefs and a long semi-sheer robe. Even though Morgan said she plans on simply hanging out at home, doing her hair and makeup and putting on some lingerie still helps boost her mood.
"Sometimes when I feel revved up and have nowhere to go, I get dressed up and I stay at home 💃🏽," the star wrote on Instagram. "Wearing my @lemystere lingerie, feels comfortable and looks fabulous 💁🏼♀️ #selflove #loveyourbody #livelemystere #lingerie."
RELATED: Real Housewives of New York City Tapes In-Person Reunion amid COVID-19 Pandemic: 'Best Reunion Yet'
Morgan recently opened up about her "fresh new look" after seeing speculation online about her appearance. " I got a lower facelift and neck lift after wrapping Season 12," she revealed alongside a side-by-side shot of herself pre and post-surgery.
"I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the jowels that were starting to form. People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me!" Morgan continued. "It was a no-brainer – gravity had taken its toll, I was also exhausted and I needed a 'pick me up'. I entrusted my face to the best @drjacono and he hit it out of the park."
Morgan explained that her surgeon, Dr. Andrew Jacono, used a special technique called "deep plane" so the face "stays vibrant and heals fast."
Last year, the Bravo star opened up to PEOPLE about her latest cosmetic obsession: CoolSculpting. “I love my body, and I love my curves and I’m very happy with myself, but I just couldn’t stand the area where my swimsuit bottoms or my jeans would cut into my hips,” Morgan said. “I thought, ‘I work so hard, I get my rest and I eat well, and I do a little exercise here and there — why is that still there?'”
So she tried the FDA-approved treatment to freeze away fat cells around her love handles.
"I’m wearing underwear right now, and it doesn’t cut in anymore. I’m known for going commando. So, now I don’t have to go commando,” she said with a laugh. “Now, it’s a choice.”