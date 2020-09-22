RHONY's Sonja Morgan Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Complexion in Glowy Selfie

The Real Housewives of New York City star's latest barefaced snap was taken during a trip to Mexico

Sonja Morgan just revealed the secret to her glowing skin: a good night's rest and a vacation in Mexico.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 56, snapped a makeup-free selfie during a getaway to Tequila, Mexico where she enjoyed some much-needed relaxation to rejuvenate her body and mind.

"I know you guys like when I share a pic without makeup. So here’s one from a recent vacation to @casasalleshotel in #Tequilla #Mexico. Something in the volcano water there. I slept so well. 😴," Morgan captioned the selfie shared on Instagram.

"I stayed at a Boutique Hotel on-site at the craft tequila distillery owned by a family descendent of Cuervo. It was a nice cultural experience #agavespirits 😍#bravotv #rhony girl on the go. Sorry about my glasses mark on my nose lol 😂," the Bravo star added.

Earlier this summer, Morgan opened up about going under the knife to "get rid of the wrinkling” and jowls (a term used to describe sagging skin around the chin and jawline) that were “starting to form.”

“People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me! It was a no-brainer – gravity had taken its toll, I was also exhausted and I needed a “pick me up," the Bravo celeb said, adding that New York-based Dr. Andrew Jacono did the surgeries, “and he hit it out of the park.”

Morgan shared that Dr. Jacono performed a Deep Plane Facelift, which “focuses on release and movement of muscle and fat layers instead of skin pull and removal,” according to newyorkfacialplasticsurgery.com. “Your blood flows and your face stays vibrant and heals fast,” the RHONY star explained.

The star's fans and followers praised her for being open about getting the procedure.