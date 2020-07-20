Sonja Morgan Reveals She Got a Lower Face Lift and Neck Lift: 'I Needed a Pick Me Up'

The Real Housewives of New York star's fans and followers thanked her on Instagram for being so open and honest about getting plastic surgery

Sonja Morgan is setting the record straight about her “fresh new look.”

On Monday, the reality star revealed on Instagram that she got plastic surgery after wrapping season 12 of the Real Housewives of New York, sharing a side-by-side photo of herself before and after her lower facelift and neck lift procedures.

In the caption, Morgan, 56, said she went under the knife to “get rid of the wrinkling” and jowls (a term used to describe sagging skin around the chin and jawline) that were “starting to form.”

“People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me! It was a no-brainer – gravity had taken its toll, I was also exhausted and I needed a “pick me up”,” the Bravo celeb said, adding that New York-based Dr. Andrew Jacono did the surgeries, “and he hit it out of the park.”

Morgan shared that Dr. Jacono performed a Deep Plane Facelift, which “focuses on release and movement of muscle and fat layers instead of skin pull and removal,” according to newyorkfacialplasticsurgery.com. “Your blood flows and your face stays vibrant and heals fast,” the RHONY star explained.

Dr. Jacono posted a second set of before and after pictures on his own Instagram page, writing, “I am just blown away by the result of this #deepplanefacelift,” in the caption. He also revealed that Morgan safely went in for the procedure before coronavirus hit New York City — and left looking “15 years younger!”

“Sonja has such beautiful facial structure, high cheek bones, beautiful jawline, and a long elegant neck,” he shared. “She has the perfect "scaffolding", if you will, so I can give her a gorgeous result.”

The New York plastic surgeon also applauded Morgan for being so open and honest about her plastic surgery, saying, “I know that her coming forward will empower women who are considering taking control of their appearance.”

And her fans and followers agreed in the comment section.

I absolutely love how genuine and honest you are about getting work done and if anything it's enhancing your natural beauty, you've always been a stunner and you will always be a stunner PERIOD 💅🏻,” one person wrote. A second added, “Good for you for owning it, no apologies. We get to do whatever we want!💜”

Last year, Morgan admitted to Us Weekly that minor procedures like Botox and fillers are "part of my self-care" routine, but said she draws the line at liposuction.