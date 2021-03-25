Sonja Morgan's Lookalike Daughter Quincy, 20, Is a Budding Instagram Star: See Her Stylish Feed

The artist and college student has never appeared on Real Housewives of New York City

Quincy Morgan is finally introducing herself to Bravo fans.

The 20-year-old daughter of Sonja Morgan, who never appeared on Real Housewives of New York City alongside her entrepreneur mom, recently made her social media public for the first time, writing that she is "exited to welcome everyone along for the ride" on her Instagram Story.

After scrolling through Quincy's feed, here's what we've learned about the budding influencer.

She's a College Student

In 2019, Quincy graduated from a private boarding school in Watertown, Connecticut,. She now attends the University of Pennsylvania as a student in the College of Arts and Sciences. At the beginning of quarantine last year, Quincy posted a photo of herself from what looks to be her dorm room with the caption, "I miss the quad…"

Sonja Morgan's daughter goes public on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/quincyamorgan/?hl=en Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Quincy Morgan/Instagram

She's a Painter and Multimedia Studio Artist

Quincy has shared several photos of her paintings over the years, calling herself an "art nerd" in 2018 and capturing a cute craft day with a friend one year later. The 20-year-old even has a separate Instagram account (@worksbyq) for her artwork and held a gallery show called "For Years" in New York City's NoMo neighborhood in 2019.

Quincy Morgan Image zoom Credit: Quincy Morgan/ Instagram

"Thank you to everyone who showed up to support me, and helped make this show a success!" Quincy captioned a photo from the event.

Her Dad is John Adams Morgan

Quincy is the daughter of American financer and J.P. Morgan heir, John Adams Morgan, whom Sonja was married to from 1998 to 2006. The two met when Sonja was a hostess at an Italian restaurant in New York City.

She Loves Her Famous Mom Just as Much as We Do

The college student often posts photos with Sonja and even paid homage to some of her most iconic Real Housewives moments for Mother's Day earlier this year.

"It had to be done. Happy Mother's Day to an ICON. I love you very much @sonjatmorgan," Quincy captioned the hilarious Instagram post.