Sonja Morgan's Daughter Quincy Models Sparkly Mini Dress in 21st Birthday Photo Shoot

Sonja Morgan's lookalike daughter Quincy celebrated turning 21 in style — and the Real Housewives of New York City star made a cameo during the glam shoot!

Earlier this week, Quincy shared a collection of photos on Instagram of herself playful posing in a pink cowl-neck sparkly mini dress, complete with a set of matching elbow-length gloves and cupcake to ring in her milestone birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Photos by Andrew Werner Credit: Quincy Morgan birthday shoot

Quincy credited photographer Andrew Werner for the artsy concept.

"@andrewwerner had a vision and a pink back drop and he created this shoot for my 21 💝 thank you 💝," she captioned her Instagram post.

Photos by Andrew Werner Credit: Quincy Morgan birthday shoot

Two days later, Sonja, 57, shared a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot, where the two posed for some mother-daughter photos. The RHONY star wore a shimmering gold dress and large hoop earrings as she hugged her child from behind.

"Here's what 21 looks like 👑 Happy Birthday my dearest, light of my life, center of my universe. 🎂 🎈🎊 🎉," she wrote alongside the clip.

Quincy replied with "I LOVE YOU" in the comment section.

In a second Instagram post, Quincy shared pics from inside her birthday bash at Sony Hall in N.Y.C. posing and dancing with friends.

Quincy, whose father is American financer and J.P. Morgan heir John Adams Morgan, only recently made her Instagram public earlier this year. At the time, she wrote on her Instagram Story that she was "excited to welcome everyone along for the ride."

"I never thought I'd make my social media public, but here I am," Quincy said atop a blurred image of a heart.

The college student (she attends the University of Pennsylvania) also has a separate Instagram account for her artwork under the handle @worksbyq.