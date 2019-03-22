Sonja Morgan Says She 'Doesn't Have to Go Commando' Anymore After CoolSculpting Treatment

Fans of Sonja Morgan know that the Real Housewives of New York star has rarely encountered a laser enhancement treatment she doesn’t like (she makes a visit to a specialty doctor in just about every season). And this year is no different. The latest treatment she discovered is CoolSculpting – and she can’t stop raving about the results.

“I love my body, and I love my curves and I’m very happy with myself, but I just couldn’t stand the area where my swimsuit bottoms or my jeans would cut into my hips,” Morgan, 55, tells PEOPLE. “I thought, ‘I work so hard, I get my rest and I eat well, and I do a little exercise here and there — why is that still there?'”

So after hearing great reviews from female and male friends about CoolSculpting, she decided to give it a try, targeting the areas around her love handles. “I’m wearing underwear right now, and it doesn’t cut in anymore. I’m known for going commando. So, now I don’t have to go commando,” she says with a laugh. “Now, it’s a choice.” (Morgan has regularly showed off her affinity for going commando on the show.)

CoolSculpting is designed to target fat throughout the body, including the chin and jaw, thigh, abdomen, back, underneath the butt and upper arm, and uses a FDA-cleared treatment to the freeze away fat cells.

“I usually tell people that if we can grab a roll of fat, we can treat that area,” says Dr. Daniel Belkin, Morgan’s CoolSculpting provider. “On average, you lose about 20% of the volume of the fat that fits into the applicator during each treatment. It cools down the area to a temperature where the fat is damaged but the skin is not damaged. So when the fat gets damaged, your immune system comes and metabolizes them.”

After the treatment patients may feel a bit numb, but they do not have to limit activity at all. “It’s an unusual sensation,” Morgan said about the experience. “Hurt is not the word, it’s just a cooling sensation. At first it’s cold, and then it’s numb. And then, when they take it off, the doctor wanted me to rub it to get the blood flowing again. And, that’s it. The treatment itself is only 35 minutes.”

While some patients opt for multiple treatments, Morgan says she saw a difference after just one session.

Her other tips for getting bikini-ready? Laser hair removal, which has turned into a labor of love for the reality star. “I go to Romeo & Juliette Laser Hair Removal. It’s supposed to be completely permanent, but I must have this resistant bush. I’ve said, I’ve got a pink apartment, I have a pink poodle, I might have to dye it pink too.”

And no matter the season, she makes sure to stop by Eye Design in New York City for eyelash extensions. “Now you can go swimming and your eyelashes are good.”

She also credits her self-care routine for her overall healthy appearance.

“Every day I have a humidifier going,” she says. “I should have stock in Dyson. I’ve always had air purifiers, I always sleep with the window open for fresh air, and I always take baths, not showers. People shower twice a day and it’s too drying for the skin. Unless you have a steam shower, which I have at the town house, but I don’t have that at the apartment. So now I take baths with Epsom salts and essential oils.”