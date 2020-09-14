Sonja Morgan Reacts to Century 21 Closure After Launching Her Clothing Line with the Store

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 56, first launched her label Sonja by Sonja Morgan in 2014, and made headlines when she signed a deal with Century 21 last year. While Morgan hasn't announced where her line will be carried next, she told Page Six that she's devastated that the company is closing all 13 of its stores.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"[The] rug has been pulled from under [me]," Morgan told the outlet. "I found a family there and a home for my collection. All these years I was looking for the right place.”

Morgan was planning on working as Century 21's Chief Lifestyle Officer where she would gift a lucky person with a $500 shopping spree and guide them through the store herself. "I was going to be helping people at this point in my life — that’s what I was looking forward to. It was going to be soul food to make me feel better on a day-to-day level. It was not just about raising millions. I was just going to go on a day-to-day level with Century 21, and help people with a $500 shopping spree," the star said.

The Sonja by Sonja Morgan Instagram account posted a tribute to Century 21 to thank the department store for its partnership.

"💓 Grateful to have partnered with the iconic @century21stores. As a #NYC institution and beyond, they will be sadly missed.⁠😪 ☝️Click our link in bio to shop limited quantities, collectible styles from the C21 launch! #century21stores #century21," the caption said.

Image zoom Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

In a statement obtained by Fox 5 New York, Century 21 said the decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy followed nonpayment on its business interruption insurance by approximately $175 million.