Aimee Song’s First Fashion Line Is Selling Out Fast — Here’s What You Can Still Shop

The fashion influencer’s first collection won’t be in stock much longer

By Alex Warner
May 14, 2019 11:34 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you follow Aimee Song, you’ve probably heard the news! The New York Times bestselling author slash fashion influencer behind the mega popular blog, Song of Style, just launched her first-ever label at Revolve. Song, who boasts 5 million Instagram followers, has been teasing the collection for months after changing her handle — so it’s no wonder why the highly-anticipated pieces have been selling like crazy since the launch.

Inspired largely by Samantha Jones from Sex and the City, the 50-piece Song of Style collection features playful dresses, flouncy skirts, relaxed suits, and more in vibrant hues and fruity prints. Sizes in the collection range from XXS to XXL and everything is under $300. When it came to designing the collection, Song wanted it ensure she created clothing that women felt empowered and special in. “Whether they are heading into the office or on a date with a summer fling, these pieces are ones that not only demand respect, but also come with a playful lightheartedness to reflect the season and the Song of Style girl,” Song tells PEOPLE.

Many pieces sold out the day the collection launched, but there are still plenty of other gorgeous ones left to shop, including one of Song’s favorites: The Elsa Midi gingham-print dress, which she says is perfect for relaxed outdoor activities like grabbing brunch with friends. Keep scrolling to see which ones you can still scoop up, and hurry because at this rate, they’ll all be gone soon!

Buy It! Song of Style Elisa Midi Dress, $238; revolve.com

Revolve

Buy It! Song of Style Etta Blazer Mini Dress, $258; revolve.com

Revolve

Buy It! Song of Style Kaia Midi Skirt, $188; revolve.com

Revovle

Buy It! Song of Style Jennica Top, $138; revolve.com

Revovle

Buy It! Song of Style Cloe Skort, $158; revolve.com

