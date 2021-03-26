“I’d cheat on Colson with Megan Fox if it was the other way around,” Sommer Ray joked

Model Sommer Ray Accuses Machine Gun Kelly of 'Cheating' on Her with Megan Fox Before They Broke Up

Model Sommer Ray is opening up about the way her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly ended last year and claiming that he started dating Megan Fox while they were still together.

Ray, 24, and the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, dated for three months until they split at the end April 2020.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The model alleged she was still dating Kelly when he and Fox, 34, hit it off while filming their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

"I dated Colson, never had sex with him. I make you wait at least three months because I have to make sure that you're someone good to me," Ray said on Logan Paul's podcast, Impaulsive. "Colson never passed the test."

Megan Fox Image zoom Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images

She then alleged, "I don't really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox if you look at the timeline."

A rep for Kelly did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

Ray explained to Paul, 25, in the podcast that she had gone to Puerto Rico while the "Bad Things" rapper was filming with Fox.

"I waited in the hotel the whole time while he's filming with her, and I'm not really thinking anything of it," she said. "I thought she was older and had kids and was married and stuff."

Fox and Kelly went public with their relationship this summer after photos of them spending time together started circulating in May, prompting Fox's estranged husband Brian Austin Green to confirm that he had separated with the Transformers star at the end of 2019 after 10 years of marriage.

Ray joked off the cheating allegations by telling Paul, "I'd probably do the same thing, like I'd cheat on Colson with Megan Fox if it was the other way around."

She revealed she was more upset by the way the rapper exploited the end of their relationship on Twitter.

On April 22, Kelly tweeted, "she came and picked all her stuff up on my birthday. nice."

Image zoom Credit: Machine Gun Kelly/Twitter

Ray shot back, "oh really? i thought she came to bring you your birthday gifts. #fakenews."

The rapper later apologized, writing, "i shouldn't have tweeted personal business. especially when the person is a great human and this tweet seems one-sided."

Image zoom Credit: Machine Gun Kelly/Sommer Ray /Twitter

"I got death threats for weeks and weeks after that from his cult following," the model said. "That's not what it was at all, he just wanted to break up with me because he was dating Megan [and] f–– Megan."

She also alleged that she confronted Kelly about why she wasn't allowed on set for his music video for "Bloody Valentine" and that he blamed "COVID restrictions" before she later found out Fox was his romantic interest for the video.

"I think that even if I was having sex with him, he would still do that with Megan," Ray said.

Despite the allegations, the model added, "I don't watch him to watch this and be like, 'Sommer's a little petty bitch.' "

"I don't hate him for it. I think that they're a cute couple," Ray said.

Ray did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

Fox filed for divorce from Green, 47, in November 2020. The two share sons Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 4.

Kelly also has a child, daughter Casie Colson Baker, 11, from a previous relationship.

Rumors swirled earlier this year that the Midnight in Switchgrass stars got engaged, but a source told PEOPLE in January, "They are not engaged now."