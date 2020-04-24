Arielle Charnas has returned to Instagram.

The mega-influencer behind fashion and lifestyle brand Something Navy shared a sweet photo with her two daughters, telling fans and followers “we missed you guys!!” after staying quiet online since April 2, when she apologized for leaving New York City while COVID-19 positive in a lengthy Instagram message and several emotional videos via her Instagram Story

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We missed you guys so much!! Thank you for letting me take time to reflect and be with my family,” Charnas wrote alongside the photo.

The social media star went on to address the intense backlash she received for retreating to the Hamptons with her family instead of spending the CDC-mandated 14 days in self-isolation after testing positive on March 18, as documented on her Instagram account.

“It has opened my eyes in so many ways both personally and professionally and it is this growth that I am extremely grateful for,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to reconnect with you all – love you guys.”

Many of Charnas’ followers welcomed her back with open arms in the comment section, despite the controversy, and seem ready to accept her apology.

“I have never been happier to see your posts show up on my feed! I missed your content so much! especially seeing ruby and esme 🥰💕” one person wrote. A second said, “FINALLY.”

“Happy to see you again 💛” a third follower added.

RELATED: Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Charnas also posted several throwback photos with her father on Instagram Stories in celebration of his birthday on Friday: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ABA,” she wrote over one snap. “MY PEOPLE,” she said over a second picture.

Last month — after documenting the coronavirus testing process and sharing initial updates about her symptoms (including “horrible” body aches, “zero” appetite, headaches, a sore throat and more) — Charnas seemingly made a quick recovery. She began posting TikTok videos and photos of herself enjoying the Hamptons sunshine with her family just days after revealing her diagnosis.

Fans were quick to call out the Something Navy founder for ignoring CDC-mandated self-quarantine guidelines and flaunting her “privilege” on social media (while many sick Americans complained about coronavirus testing restrictions, Charnas called on a doctor friend to diagnose her quickly and efficiently via a drive-through test at an urgent care facility in Manhattan that wasn’t offering the same convenient service to all patients).

On April 2, she said through a stream of tears on her Instagram Story that she was “so sorry” and “never in a million years wanted to hurt anyone,” adding, “we’re not bad people.”

“I am not writing this to make excuses and I am not searching for validation; I want to share the truth behind the story and above all else, express my sincerest remorse,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I apologize to anyone that I unintentionally harmed in the course of my decision-making.”

She went on to admit that, as an influencer, she has capitalized off of “letting people into basically every part of my life,” which comes hand-in-hand with social media trolls. Still, the most recent backlash was more extreme — Arielle claims she received death threats against her entire family and was “accused of falsifying” her test results.

In response to those upset by the fact that a coronavirus testing kit was made readily available for her, Charnas said, “We count ourselves as being incredibly fortunate to have had such prompt access to medical care and understand that is far from the reality for the vast majority of people in this country.”

RELATED: Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas ‘Freaking Out’ as She Waits for Coronavirus Test Results

“I completely acknowledge I made mistakes throughout this process,” she continued, after explaining why she was still in close quarters with her children and nanny while COVID-19 positive. “I followed all of our doctor’s recommendations to a tee, which were also the recommendations put forth by the CDC.”

Although the time between when she tested positive (March 18) and the time she left her New York City home for the Hamptons did not equate to the CDC-recommended 14 days, Charnas clarified that she quarantined for 14 days “from the onset of symptoms on March 13.”

Before leaving Manhattan, the Charnas Family — including their nanny, who chose to quarantine with them after also becoming ill — ensured that their symptoms had improved, that all four had been without a fever for 72 hours and that it had been at least seven days since their symptoms first appeared.

“We have since taken every measure to ensure we [do] not and will not come into further contact, six feet apart or otherwise, with any other individual for the foreseeable future,” she said. “Based on the facts available to us right now, as well as throughout our experience in the last several weeks, I’m confident this was the right move to reduce potential spread.”

Charnas concluded: “Through all of this, I’ve learned that the reality of the career and life path I’ve chosen for myself comes with a powerful responsibility. In times of crisis, opening up about every aspect of your life is hard…We all make mistakes, including me, especially when a crisis such as this is developing so quickly. My family and I are truly sorry to those we have offended for not appearing to be taking this crisis gravely seriously, and we are committed to making informed, responsible decisions moving forward.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.