The Newest Something Navy x Nordstrom Collection Just Dropped — And We Want Everything

It’s finally here! Arielle Charnas, style icon and founder of the popular blog Something Navy, has teamed up with Nordstrom to launch yet another gorgeous, reasonably priced clothing line. The Something Navy x Nordstrom November collection features an array of stunning coats, oversized knit sweaters, jewelry, accessories, and even silky sleepwear (for moms and toddlers!) — all pieces we can’t wait to get our hands on.

And luckily we don’t have to wait any longer because her highly anticipated second collection just launched on Nordstrom and everything is under $400. Charnas became the first fashion influencer to create her own namesake line with the retailer when her first collab dropped in September — and right now you can score several pieces seriously marked down during Nordstrom’s Fall sale. Everything from her previous collection sold like hot cakes (and temporarily broke Nordstrom’s website!), so we’re sure this new collection will sell out just as quickly.

Keep scrolling to shop our eight favorite pieces from the Something Navy x Nordstrom November collection while they’re still in stock.

Buy It! Something Navy Fuzzy Oversize Sweater, $79; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Something Navy Pleated Peplum Top, $89; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Something Navy Double Breasted Leather Coat, $399; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Something Navy Satin Nightshirt, $59; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Something Navy Amado Genuine Calf Hair Loafer in Natural Leopard, $99.95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Something Navy Long Rhinestone Lariat Necklace, $39; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Something Navy Easy Cashmere & Silk Pants, $185; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Something Navy Arianna Ruched Bootie, $139.95; nordstrom.com