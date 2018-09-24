Arielle Charnas’ Something Navy Fashion Line Just Launched at Nordstrom—and Everything Is Under $150!

If you’ve ever browsed Instagram to find fashion inspiration, you’ve likely came across superinfluencer, Arielle Charnas. She’s the founder of the popular blog Something Navy, mom to two adorable daughters, and now is the creator of her own namesake collection that’s sold exclusively at Nordstrom. The Something Navy Fall 2018 collection is inspired by Charnas’ personal style—think elevated everyday essentials and bold statement pieces. It features an array of bright oversized sweaters, mid-rise denim, colorful blouses, belts, jewelry, and more, from sizes 00-18. Plus, everything is under $150!



The launch marks the first time Nordstrom has teamed up with to create a clothing line with an influencer—but it’s not Charnas’ first collaboration with the company. In 2017 she and Nordstrom’s in-house label Treasure and Bond launched a line that sold over $1 million of merchandise in the first 24 hours, so we expect her new collection will sell just as quickly. (And in fact, it did – though not without some serious shopper angst.) And we did the tough work of paring down her 52-piece collection to highlight eight of our favorite styles to add to your carts ASAP.

Keep scrolling to see what we’re shopping from the Something Navy x Nordstrom collection, and stay tuned because Charnas has hinted a few other collections will drop later this year.

Buy It! Something Navy Full Sleeve Flannel Shirt, $75; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Something Navy Fitted Square Neck Top, $75; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Something Navy Exaggerated Lariat Necklace, $59; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Something Navy Low Neckline Slouchy Pullover, $79; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Something Navy Ankle Cigarette Jeans, $89; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Something Navy Slouchy Narrow Lapel Blazer, $99; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Something Navy Nix Bootie, $129.95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Something Navy Teddy Faux Fur Coat, $149; nordstrom.com