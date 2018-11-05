Fashion blogger Arielle Charnas took a break from preparing for the second drop of her Something Navy clothing line (launching at Nordstrom on Nov. 14!) for a very special reason: her sister’s wedding.

Charnas’ older sister and stylist Danielle Nachmani married Michael Goldberg at Miami’s stunning Pérez Art Museum Saturday night in a lavish, fashionable wedding ceremony and reception. Almost exactly one year after Charnas’ younger sister Michaela Podolsky tied the knot, Nachmani walked down the aisle in a simple and stunning backless Calvin Klein gown to say “I do.” She wore her hair in a chic low-hanging bun (just like Meghan Markle!) and pinned in a flowing floor-length veil into it.

Charnas and Podolsky served as the bride’s matrons of honor, wearing taupe Jacquemus dresses with an open back and ultra high slit up the front, which they both paired with a bold orange-red lipstick.

Nachmani’s bridal bouquet was far from traditional. Instead of going with an arrangement filled with roses, peonies or tulips, the stylist opted for a tiny bouquet of orange kumquats to complete her look.

Nachmani’s niece and Charnas’ 2-year-old daughter Ruby Lou was the flower girl at the wedding and took center stage at the reception adorably dancing on the dance floor and speaking to guests on a microphone.

The party really got doing late into the night at the reception. Nachmani changed out of her long gown and switched into a playful Paco Rabanne mini dress as she got down to JAY-Z ‘s hit “Big Pimpin’.”

The couple and guests finished the night by enjoying a fireworks show put on just to celebrate.

The Something Navy designer penned a heartfelt message to her older sister on Instagram after the memorable night. She wrote, “To the best sister in the world: we love you more than life itself and couldn’t be happier to see you this happy. Best night ever. ❤️”