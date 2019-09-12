Something Navy's Arielle Charnas Just Revealed Everything She’s Buying for Fall on Amazon — Starting at $13

Image zoom Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Something Navy founder Arielle Charnas is giving her closet a refresh for fall with these affordable finds that you can have at your very own door in just two days.

The fashion influencer recently revealed her favorite under-$200 fashion finds for the upcoming season on her blog, and since they’re all from Amazon, Prime members can get them fast. Her “back-to-work” picks are perfect for weekdays at the office and weekend days spent running errands, and include cozy sweaters, trendy leopard skirts, and plenty of affordable denim. “Think: chunkier knits, new jeans, and darker hues,” she wrote on her site.

Charnas’ shopping list also includes celeb- and influencer-loved trends that have been all over Instagram — including her own feed — so you can stock your closet with leopard and snakeskin prints, slip skirts, and everything else that will be big this fall. The best part? Pieces start at just $13.

And this isn’t the only time Charnas has given us major shopping inspo to start the season. Last winter, she revealed her affinity for the viral Orolay jacket, also known as “the Amazon coat,” and more recently shared her favorite fashion picks to shop for Prime Day. “I always went to Amazon for everything home, groceries, supplies etc. but now I can add fashion to the list,” she wrote on Instagram.

Shop our under-$100 favorites from Charnas’ roundup of Amazon fashion pieces, below, or browse the full selection on Something Navy.

Buy It! The Fix Women’s Keyla Booties, $59.40; amazon.com

Buy It! Poseshe Plaid Blanket Scarf, $12.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Re:named Women’s Leopard Midi Skirt, $50; amazon.com

Buy It! Levi’s Womens Wedgie Skinny Jeans, $39.97–$69.50; amazon.com

Buy It! Midosoo Women’s Casual Puff Sleeve Pencil Dress with Belt, $19.99; amazon.com

Buy It! The Lovely Tote Co. Crocodile Round Handbag, $36.99–$42.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Leani Women’s Striped Oversized Sweater, $18.99–$26.99; amazon.com

Buy It! The Drop Manchester High Rise Straight Fit Ankle Jean, $54.90; amazon.com

Buy It! Ybenlow Women’s Turtleneck Oversized Slouchy Sweater, $18.98–$34.88; amazon.com

Buy It! Lisianthus Women’s Belt Buckle Fedora Hat, $16.45; amazon.com