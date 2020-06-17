These Cooling Pajamas Were Made for Hot Summer Nights

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It’s no surprise that getting a good night’s sleep can prove difficult in the summertime when temperatures rise outside, especially seeing as experts say the ideal sleeping temperature is a cool 65 degrees Fahrenheit. However, if you’re not able to create this optimal climate in your bedroom, there are other ways to avoid overheating while you sleep. You can invest in a lightweight comforter, breathable sheets, or even special pajamas designed to keep you comfortable no matter how hot it gets.

Popular intimates brand Soma has an entire line of PJs made of its signature cooling material to promote a better night’s sleep, and it just released new styles for the summer. The collection features Soma’s Cool Nights fabric, which feels cool to the touch and is comfortable to sleep in year-round. It’s made of lightweight rayon fibers that feel refreshing and won’t stick to your body.

Not only do these PJs make night sweats a thing of the past, but they’re also seriously cute. You can choose from tops, bottoms, and nightgowns emblazoned with playful designs ranging from pink flamingo patterns to leopard prints. Oh, and did we mention Chrissy Teigen is a fan of the brand?

Although the newer styles have yet to rack up very many reviews, plenty of the classic Cool Nights pajamas have, like this short-sleeve pajama tee. Shoppers describe the material as “silky to the touch” and say it “breathes nicely.” Unsurprisingly, the few reviews of the newer pieces, like these pom trim shorts, reflect the same sentiments. As one customer put it: “The Cool Nights collection is true to [its] word. These shorts do keep me cool and comfy.”

Ready to upgrade your summer sleepwear collection? Shop some of Soma’s newest cooling pajamas below.

