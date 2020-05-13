Meghan Markle, Hilary Duff, and More Celebrities Shop This Brand for Summer Shoes — and It’s on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Online shopping from the comfort of our couch has become one of the things we look forward to most while staying home. Why? Because so many brands and retailers are dropping incredible discounts they don’t typically offer around this time of year. And that’s happening right now with one of the footwear brands that’s loved by countless celebrities for its summer shoes.

Soludos is offering 20 percent off its entire selection of sandals, espadrilles, heels, wedges, and sneakers. You can even snag any of its newly launched apparel for the same discount, too. There’s no promo code required to get this deal, so all you need to do is add your favorite styles to your cart and check out. It’s that easy!

If you’re not familiar with the brand, let us be the first to introduce you. Soludos came to the market in 2010 with the mission to redesign timeless shoe silhouettes with unexpected, quirky details. And in its 10 years of existence, Soludos has racked up an impressive celebrity fan base, including Hilary Duff, an OG fan who has worn too many pairs of its shoes to count. Other A-listers who love Soludos shoes include Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, Brie Larson, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Margot Robbie (the list goes on and on).

Lea Michele is one of the most recent celebs to wear a pair of Soludos; earlier this week, she showed off her baby bump on her Instagram Stories while wearing a pair of the brand’s celestial cozy slippers, which are included in the sale — the perfect work-from-home style, if you asked us.

This massive list of celebs is all the proof we need to scoop up a pair of Soludos for summer while we can get them for less. But with its entire website on sale, it can be hard to play favorites, so we went ahead and rounded up five on-sale styles we can’t resist, including these adorable daisy print-embroidered espadrilles.

We don’t know when this deal ends, so scroll down to shop a pair of discounted Soludos shoes before it’s over!

