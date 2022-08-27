This $42 Convertible Laptop Briefcase Is the Only Bag That Keeps Me Organized on the Go

As someone who loves to work anywhere but at home, having a comfortable and organized backpack that can hold a laptop along with notebooks, chargers, devices, and more is a game-changer. This is why when I used the Solo Duane Hybrid Convertible Laptop Briefcase on a recent trip, I was surprised by just how much stuff I was able to easily carry in the bag.

This largely had to do with the fact that the bag has so many compartments that actually fit the travel essentials, like books, laptops, and writing utensils, all while being super comfortable and stylish simultaneously. This proved to be super helpful, especially when working on the go.

The bag has more than 12 different compartments (I counted), and even my lip balm had its own pocket. There are two quick access pockets and a large front pocket with an organizer section built in right on the front of the bag. This particularly came in so handy when traveling, as I was able to put my wallet, phone, and keys in their own pocket, with my hand sanitizer, notebooks, pens, and headphones in another.

And just when you think it couldn't get more organized, the bag also includes a large center compartment that includes a built-in padded laptop holder, a tablet pocket, and some smaller pockets to store more accessories. For the first time in my life, I wasn't digging through the bottom of my backpack to find my laptop charger since it had a pocket of its own.

Amazon

Buy It! Solo Duane Hybrid Convertible Laptop Briefcase, $41.71; amazon.com

With adjustable backpack straps that tuck away seamlessly, padded carry handles with magnetic straps, and a removable shoulder strap, the Solo Duane Hybrid Convertible Laptop Briefcase can quickly transform into a briefcase or shoulder bag, so there are plenty of options for comfortable wear. I tried out all three styles and found that even when super packed, the bag still felt supportive on my shoulders and in my hand as a briefcase. Made of vinyl and polyester, the material is sturdy, durable, and easy to clean — perfect for public transportation.

Of all my favorite characteristics that this bag has though, my favorite is the design. Inspired by the bustling streets of New York City in the '90s, the limited-edition pink, green, and teal pattern stands out amongst a crowd. As I made my way through the airport, I got tons of compliments and fellow travelers asked me who made the bag. When I arrived at my destination, my 12-year-old brother even asked if he could have it!

For just $42, this convertible laptop briefcase has changed my life, and I don't think I can ever go back to another boring standard backpack ever again.

Isabel Calkins-Mata is a freelance writer with seven years of experience writing about lifestyle, wellness, and beauty, and who frequently tests out products. She is also a brand marketer and content strategist.

