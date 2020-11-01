People with Plantar Fasciitis and Arthritis Love These Furry Orthopedic Slippers
When you suffer from health conditions like plantar fasciitis and diabetes, foot pain becomes the daily norm. But you can combat these annoying aches by switching up what you wear on your feet. According to the American Academy of Physicians, changing your shoes and investing in good arch supports are proven treatment options you can seek out to quell the pain.
While there are a wide array of orthopedic sneakers and flip-flops out there, there aren’t a ton of slipper options for around the house. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found one fuzzy pair that actually has orthopedic features.
The Sollbeam orthopedic slippers look like your typical comfy and furry slip-ons, but they secretly have deep heel cups to better support your feet while you walk around, as well as built-in arch support that reviewers provides “serious pain relief.” Also, they feature an adjustable strap, so you can secure them around your feet as tightly (or as loosely) as you want.
Buy It! Sollbeam Fuzzy House Slippers in Blue, $19.99–$39.99; amazon.com
“I have arthritis, plantar fasciitis. bunions, neuromas, etc,” explained one five-star reviewer. “These slippers are great... The arch is in the right place. And the arch support is perfect! Other good features are the adjustable width, strap, furry softness, and durable sole. You’ll love these.”
Nearly 5,000 people have given these comfortable slippers an average 4.3-star rating, and many of the reviews focus on how game-changing they are for at-home use.
“I wanted something for the morning and night time that would still be supportive and give my feet a chance to breathe,” wrote an impressed shopper. “These are great slippers… They have a nice thick platform, and they don’t go flat after a week of wear. The bottom is not slippery and has good traction, so I don’t feel like I’m sliding all over the place on my wood floors. Best part is that my feet don’t get too hot in them like they can in some slippers. I’m loving these, and I’ll probably buy a second pair in another color.”
It gets better: These house shoes are machine-washable. You can wear them out to grab the mail without worrying about dirt or grime. Simply throw the shoes in the laundry, and they’ll come out as soft and cozy as before. It’ll be tough to find another pair of home shoes like that.
All that’s left for you to do is pick out your favorite color — check them out below.
Buy It! Sollbeam Fuzzy House Slippers in Apricot, $19.99–$39.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Sollbeam Fuzzy House Slippers in Black, $19.99–$39.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Sollbeam Fuzzy House Slippers in Leopard, $19.99–$39.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Sollbeam Fuzzy House Slippers in Gray, $19.99–$39.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Sollbeam Fuzzy House Slippers in Pink, $19.99–$39.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Sollbeam Fuzzy House Slippers in Purple, $19.99–$39.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Flattering T-Shirt Dress Is So Soft, It’s Like ‘Wearing Pajamas Out and About’
- Amazon Shoppers Swear These Fluffy Pillows Give Them the ‘Best Sleep Ever’ — and They’re 41% Off
- Keep Your Vaccine Card Safe with These Functional (and Stylish) Cases and Protectors
- This Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine Makes Frozen Treats That ‘Rival Big Chains’— and It’s 46% Off