Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with These Super Cute and Cheap Sunglasses — All Under $15

Owning a good pair of sunglasses is a must — they always come in handy on tropical vacations or those spontaneous day trips to the beach. While you might be okay with investing a good amount in one trusty pair (we know we’re always tempted to grab some shades from Meghan Markle’s preferred brand, Illesteva), your wallet might not be too keen on purchasing several pairs of those designer sunnies. Plus, owning a few cheaper pairs that you can keep in your go-bag or car is always a good idea. Fortunately, Amazon is full of cute and affordable sunglasses — its best-selling women’s pair is just under $15.

In fact, the brand behind the retailer’s popular sunnies, SOJOS, make tons of stylish pairs with anywhere from hundreds to thousands of five-star reviews. The accessories brand prides itself on having a “fashion forward aesthetic,” so it’s full of super trendy eyewear, from oversized shades with a vintage feel to pink mirrored lenses that will add flair to any outfit. Shoppers are extremely impressed with the high quality feel of the glasses (especially at SOJOS’ extremely low prices), and are particularly enamored with this cat-eye style, which has over 3,500 five-star reviews.

Buy It! SOJOS Cat Eye Mirrored Flat Lenses Street Fashion Metal, $12.99; amazon.com

“I purchased these and were actually really impressed at the quality of the sunglasses. I realized I ordered the wrong color and wanted pink. I searched the web and decided on [another brand] instead because they looked EXACTLY the same and $2 cheaper. I was so wrong. These SojoS glasses are much higher quality than the others and I wish I had just bought these,” one customer wrote about the Cat Eye Mirrored Flat Lenses. “You can literally feel the quality and weight difference and the SOJOS is clearly the winner. PS — they look good one everyone who has asked to try them on.”

No matter what your eyewear shape preference is, SOJOS has dozens of different styles available that all come in several color options, from chic and neutral tortoise brown to metallic lavender. We rounded up some of our faves below (they’re all under $15, by the way), but you can check out the brand’s entire fashionable collection here.

Amazon

Buy It! SOJOS Classic Polarized Sunglasses, $14.70; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! SOJOS Classic Aviator Mirrored Flat Lens Sunglasses, $13.98 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Buy It! SOJOS Fashion Round Sunglasses Oversized Vintage Shades, $13.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! SOJOS Fashion Polarized Sunglasses Mirrored Lenses, $14.91; amazon.com

Buy It! SOJOS Fashion Square Oversized Sunglasses, $9.99; amazon.com