Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Both Love the Hexagon Sunglasses Trend — and We Found a $13 Dupe on Amazon

Sunglasses are one of those accessories that can instantly elevate an outfit, and if you look around, you’ll quickly realize that one of the hottest sunglasses trends taking over Hollywood at the moment is the hexagonal lens.

Celebrities like Jessica Biel, Hailey Bieber, Emma Roberts, and more have been spotted wearing the unique-shaped frames, but it’s not exactly easy to get your hands on a pair. The investment-worthy Ward style from Krewe, worn by Kendall Jenner have been sold out for months — and Ray-Ban’s gold-rimmed option (favorited by Lucy Hale) aren’t exactly wallet-friendly at $154.

Lucky for you, we found an under-$20 option on Amazon that reviewers say is a total designer dupe. The Sojos Polygon Mirrored Lens sunglasses have racked up more than 2,000 testimonials from customers raving about both the look and the quality of the trendy frames.

Buy It! Sojos Polygon Mirrored Lens, $13.49 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

One reviewer swears these lookalikes are just as good as her Ray-Ban pair that cost over $100 more. “I had these exact glasses except they were Ray-Bans and I paid like $175 for them, then I lost them,” she wrote. “So being very sad and very broke I decided to get these as a replacement [until I could] afford another pair of Ray-Bans, and wow they exceeded my expectations! They look identical to the Ray-Ban style and [the] pink mirror is so cute!”

It’s no surprise that Sojos’ polygon style is a best-seller since the Sojo brand is known among Amazon shoppers for having trendy, top-quality sunglasses at shockingly low prices. So even if the hexagon-shaped frame isn’t the trend for you (or your face shape), you’re likely to find another designer dupe among the brand’s dozens of other options.

In the meantime, we’ll be adding Sojos’ Polygon Mirrored Sunglasses to our carts — and thanks to the super low price, we’ll probably spring for the brand’s popular cat-eyed pair, too.

