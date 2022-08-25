Sofia Wylie Talks Beauty Representation on 'High School Musical: The Musical:' 'The Series'

In her episode for Vogue’s Beauty Secrets, HSMTMTS star Sofia Wylie revealed why it was important for her character Gina to have box braids

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on August 25, 2022 01:12 PM
Sofia Wylie attends the HFPA and THR Golden Globe Ambassador Party at Catch LA on November 14, 2019
Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Sofia Wylie is all about using her characters to evolve beauty narratives.

In her episode of Vogue's Beauty Secrets published on Wednesday, the actress talked how she's using her role as Gina Porter on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to further beauty inclusivity.

"Something I really love about the show though is how inclusive it is. We have so many different characters on the show," she began.

The 18-year-old star then went on to explain how she hopes her character's role as Frozen's Anna (in season 3 of HSMTMTS, the teens pull off a musical production of the Disney animation) fosters representation for younger viewers.

"I hope that young girls out there are able to see Gina and be like 'Oh my gosh, she's playing a princess, like I can be a princess too,'" she said. "It doesn't just have to be this specific person that I've seen before — we can all do it."

Wylie also revealed that she and her co-star Dara Reneé, who plays Kourtney Greene on the series, were heavily involved in their characters' styles, noting that the collaboration was something she was "really passionate about."

"I really wanted to do box braids because for me, and for a lot of my friends who look like me and have my curl pattern, we do box braids when it's summer because it's so much more easy to manage," she said of the hairstyle.

Wylie shared that introducing her personal beauty story on screen is both "very representative" of what herself and her cast members strive for as well as "what other girls our age would want too."


Matt Cornett, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie and Olivia Rodrigo attend Disney+ "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 3 Premiere at Walt Disney Studios on July 27, 2022 in Burbank, California.
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

While starting on her her makeup routine, the Disney teen also gushed about her experience working with High School Musical alum Corbin Bleu revealing that she "literally had the biggest crush on him growing up."

The 33-year-old actor played Chad Danforth in the original High School Musical film trilogy before joining the Disney+ series, in which he guest stars as himself.

In May, Bleu shared a couple wholesome Instagram selfies with his HSMTMTS crew — including Wylie, Matt Cornett, Saylor Bell, and Joshua Bassett — while bonding over a meal. "New fam 🙏🏽❤️," he captioned the photos.

