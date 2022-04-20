Sofia Vergara Brings Vintage Glamour to America's Got Talent — See Her Show-Stopping Ruby Gown

The Modern Family star channeled Old Hollywood in a curve-hugging ruby gown and voluminous waves while giving fans a behind the scenes look at AGT's upcoming season

Sofia Vergara has a favorite silhouette — and she's sticking to it!

On Tuesday night, the actress, 49, gave fans a behind-the-scenes look while filming America's Got Talent, posting a stunning Instagram outfit photo that checked all the Sofia Vergara style boxes: sexy, strapless silhouette, bold color and lots of beading!

"Back in the auditorium!!!" the Hot Pursuit star captioned the post, adding, "Last week of auditions!!!! 💃🏻💃🏻I ❤️U @agt"

The AGT judge wore a beaded, curve-hugging ruby red gown, resembling the old school glamour pop culture relics like Betty Boop and Jessica Rabbit, which she paired with dazzling drop earrings and a statement ruby pendant necklace and ring. She also styled her hair in a classic Hollywood side-parted, wavy style.

Sofia Vergara Credit: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Fellow AGT judge and model Heidi Klum also showed love for Vergara's sexy look. In between filming Klum, 48, posted an Instagram video of the two sitting at the judges table posing with cute teddy bear filters, zooming in on Vergara's dress along the way. She captioned the video "😳".

Along with her signature glamour, Vergara has proven her street style to be just as fun. Earlier this month, the actress sported a more relaxed yet vibrant look wearing a colorful pleated maxi skirt, metallic gold heeled sandals and a pastel Christian Dior handbag.

She also solidified her love for style with her Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant collection, which she designed to create "super affordable, cute, and glamorous…" eyewear that are a step up from grandma's reading glasses.

"We're going to have to use [glasses] no matter what at this age, so at least use something that makes you look cute, not like you're the little grandma," the Modern Family star said of the inspiration behind the line.

Sofia Vergara Credit: Walter Chin

This season of America's Got Talent marks Vergara's third since she joined the judges panel in 2020.

Ahead of her debut, she opened up to PEOPLE about the nervousness she felt when she first joined the show.