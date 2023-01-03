Sofía Vergara Kicks Off the New Year in Curve-Hugging Dolce & Gabbana One-Piece — See Her Look!

When it comes to swimwear, Sofía Vergara has an impressive collection.

The Modern Family alum has flaunted a number of chic swim looks while on holiday vacation with husband Joe Manganiello. The final swimsuit in her vacay collection, which she shared over the weekend, is a blue and white Dolce & Gabbana one-piece that made the actress look like a Greek goddess.

She shared a mirror selfie snap on her Instagram Stories, writing, "All Dolce to Start the year!" with a couple fish emoji. In the background, you can see a matching cover-up to go with the suit. The blue and white suit was so good, though, that she also posted a snap to her grid, completing her look with black sunglasses. She captioned it, "Ultimos diitas de," which translates to "last days of." A fitting caption to close out 2022 and welcome in the new year.

For her combination Christmas, New Year and birthday trip (Manganiello turned 46 last week) to the beach, Vergara, 50, also shared a sultry shot in a simple black bikini.

Vergara posed for a mirror selfie in a black two-piece with delicate gold details. She accessorized the look with a gold chain bracelet featuring clover charms and her long brown hair loosely tousled around her shoulders. She kept her makeup simple with black lined eyes and a pink lip.

To round out her bikini selfies from vacation, Vergara also shared a snap in an all-white one-piece on Dec. 30, which she took outside while enjoying the sun. She captioned it, "Los dias son muy cortos aqui," which translates to, "The days are very short here."

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

In the photo, she's rocking a bright white one-piece with her sun-kissed hair down and straight. She has just a hint of eyeliner around her eyes and a subtle hint of color on her lips.

When not in her swimwear, Vergara wore a number of other beach-friendly looks, like a blue mermaid dress and a patterned purple dress with a plunging neckline, which she wore to ring in 2023.

For her birthday tribute to her husband, though, Vergara let him be the star of her Instagram, sharing a photo of Manganiello shirtless on the beach. "Feliz cumpleaños mi amor❤️🙏🏼 its going to be an amazing 2023 for you💪," she wrote.

Last year, Vergara shared a similar birthday tribute — but included a photo of them together. The Instagram pic was captioned, "Happy bday to you my divino husband!!! 🎈🎈🎈I love you so much!!!🎁🎁🎁"

Vergara's 2022 birthday tribute to Manganiello came just a month after the Hollywood couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

In November, Vergara shared some photos and videos from their 2015 wedding, which took place at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Fla. Mixed into the photo post was another photo of a shirtless Manganiello at the beach.

"Love U," she captioned the reminiscence.