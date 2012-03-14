The actress already has three-plus closets, but tells "InStyle" she wants more

Courtesy InStyle

Her Los Angeles abode has two walk-in wardrobes — not to mention a product-packed closet in the bathroom — but Sofia Vergara still wants more space. “I don’t think I have as much as I deserve,” she says in the latest issue of

InStyle

.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the story, the Modern Family star admits she’s gone far in life thanks in part to her looks. “I’m not ashamed,” she shares. “It has opened doors.”

Those doors include not only her television and movie roles, but a contract with CoverGirl and a clothing line with Kmart, the latter born of frustration from attempting to find clothes that fit. (She often alters size 4 clothes to fit her size 2 waist.) “Not everyone is Miss Universe, but everyone has something — spectacular hair, nice legs, great boobs — that they can play up,” she shares.