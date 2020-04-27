Image zoom Sofia Vergara/Instagram; Inset: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Sofia Vergara and her niece Claudia Vergara are getting cheeky!

The Modern Family actress, 47, looked nearly identical to her 27-year-old niece as the two twinned in matching black thong string bikinis. With each of their backsides turned to face the camera, Sofia and Claudia posed side-by-side, with Sofia appearing to stand on the left and her niece on the right as they posed stood by a railing and pushed their bottoms out. Each woman wore their sun-kissed, wavy brunette hair down so the two looked almost like sisters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Modelo viejo del 72 y modelo nuevo del 92😂😂😂😂 #alwaystwinning👯 @cdvergara ❤️❤️❤️🌝🌝🌝,” Sofia captioned the Instagra photo. The message translates to English as: “Old model from ’72 and new model from ’92.”

Claudia posted the same photo on her own Instagram feed but edited it to appear in black-and-white. She captioned it, “Same same, but different👯‍♀️.” She jokingly added, “cual es cual?😂,” which translates to “which is which?”

RELATED PHOTOS: Sizzling Celebrity Swimsuit Photos

The women posed for the sexy shot during a family barbecue while they social distance during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Sofia shared a slideshow of photos from the fun day, which included shots of family members hanging by the pool, husband Joe Manganiello grilling burgers and the table arrangement filled with lots of food.

“Bbq sunday fun day🌝🍔🍻 at hm with the same crowd 😂😂,” Sofia wrote on Instagram.

The day before, the actress posted another cheeky bikini photo, but this time posing in a blue leopard print string bikini and visor with her arms thrown up in the air.

Sofia also shared some more pics as she enjoyed an outdoor picnic with Manganiello and their pup. She captioned the Instagram post saying, “Patio picnic👙🧀🥖🍹.”