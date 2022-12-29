Sofía Vergara Shares Sultry Swimsuit Selfie on Holiday Vacation: See Her Black Bikini Moment

Sofía Vergara is ready for the beach in her black bikini.

The Modern Family alum shared a series of photos on Instagram on Wednesday from a holiday vacation celebrating husband Joe Manganiello's 46th birthday.

In the first photo, Vergara poses for a mirror selfie in a black two-piece with delicate gold details. She's accessorized the look with a gold chain bracelet featuring clover charms and her long brown hair loosely tousled around her shoulders. She kept her makeup simple with black lined eyes and a pink lip.

The second photo is taken through some trees and shows Manganiello outside, waving hello with water bottles in his hand. Vergara wrapped up the Instagram carousel with a panoramic video showing their view of palm trees blowing in the island breeze.

"Playa brisa y mar🐟🐟🐚🐚y ❤️," the Colombian-American actress wrote alongside the Instagram post. (It translates to breach, breeze and sea.)

Vergara has posted several times on Instagram – both posts and stories – from their vacation over the last few days, each post showcasing and celebrating Manganiello.

In a sweet post on Wednesday, the Modern Family alum paid tribute to Manganiello's birthday with a personal photo.

Alongside a photo of Manganiello sitting oceanside, she shared a kind message about the future: "Feliz cumpleaños mi amor❤️🙏🏼 its going to be an amazing 2023 for you💪"

On Tuesday night, the 50-year-old actress also shared a selfie of the pair, in anticipation of Manganiello's birthday, captioning the casual snap: "It's almost ur bday."

Thursday morning, Vergara added a photo of the couple to her Instagram story with the text, "Good Morning" floating on top.

Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Vergara's 2022 birthday tribute to Manganiello comes just a month after the Hollywood couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.

In November, Vergara shared some photos and videos from their 2015 wedding, which took place at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Mixed into the photo post was another photo of a shirtless Manganiello at the beach.

"Love U," she captioned the reminiscence.