Sofia Vergara Is 'Ready for Summer' in Leopard-Print Bathing Suit: 'Solecito'

Sofia Vergara Wears Leopard Print Bathing Suit as She Declares She's 'Getting Ready for the Summer'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd1YXKoPuZA/.

Sofia Vergara is ready for the summer!

The actress, 49, shared a set of stunning photographs of herself lounging in a Dolce & Gabbana leopard-print bathing suit on Instagram Saturday.

"Finally the weekend!!🥳🥳," Vergara captioned the shots, writing, "Solecito🌞🌞 " — which translates from Spanish to English as "Lovely sunshine."

The star also added a hashtag to her post, writing, "#GettingReadyForSummer," alongside an emoji of sunglasses.

In the comments section, Vergara was met with loving messages from some of her famous friends.

"ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!??" wrote former Modern Family costar Sarah Hyland, as model Charlotte McKinney commented, "Unreal 😍😍😍😍."

Vergara also uploaded another snap from her day by the pool to her Instagram Story as well.

In the image, the star posed beside her and husband Joe Manganiello's dog Bubbles as she tagged that she was wearing D&G, as well as Foster Grant sunglasses.

Vergara previously crafted an eyewear collection with Foster Grant, which PEOPLE shared an exclusive first look at back in May 2020.

At the time, the America's Got Talent judge opened up to PEOPLE about how she was hands-on in designing and curating reading glasses, sunglasses, and SunReaders.

"When I turned 40, 41, 42, I started losing my sight. It's the normal thing that happens at that age. I refused to wear glasses because I felt old. I was like, 'No, I'm going to hold it. I don't need them. I don't need them,'" the actress said.

"But then I kept squinting to look at my cell phone and to put my chin down. One day, my son was like, 'Mom, you don't want to wear your glasses because you think you look old but you look older making that squinting face, putting the phone really far away. You're just getting a double chin by doing that.' I'm like, 'How dare you?'" she recalled.

However, when Vergara went to look for glasses she wanted to wear, she "couldn't find really cute, affordable ones."

Thus, she partnered with Foster Grant to create a "super affordable, cute, glamorous line" that she could see herself wearing on a daily basis.

"That's all the glasses I wear right now," Vergara shared. "We're going to have to use them no matter what at this age, so at least use something that makes you look cute, not like you're the little grandma."