Sofía Vergara’s Super Flattering Jeans That Sold Out Instantly Are Finally Back in Stock

Sofía Vergara stole our hearts (and the hearts of shoppers) when she launched her first denim collection at Walmart. Customers have gone wild for her super affordable line, Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara, which is chock-full of nearly 100 denim-inspired pieces like jean jackets, graphic tees, and denim skirts. But the one thing that really won us over was her size-inclusive, booty-flattering jeans. Think: peach emoji.

So much so, that almost every denim style sold out within the first few weeks of the launch back in February. People are so eager to get their butts in a pair of her jeans that the styles have collectively racked up a 5,000-person waitlist. And we’re happy to inform you that, after months of waiting, all off Vergara’s best-selling denim styles have finally been restocked — including Vergara’s go-to pair, the Sofía skinny mid-rise jeans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

If skinny jeans aren’t your thing, there’s also an adorable pair of destructed straight-leg jeans and a super retro high-waisted flare jeans style, too. All of the best-selling styles come in sizes 0 to 20 and cost (drumroll, please) under $30. Given their amazing price tag and history of selling out, we have a feeling these styles won’t be available much longer — so, you’d better hurry if you want to scoop up a pair for yourself. Keep scrolling to see our favorite styles that have been restocked. Go, go, go!

Walmart

Buy It! Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara Sofía Skinny Mid Rise Soft Stretch Ankle Jeans, $22.50; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara Sofía Skinny Lace-Up Sides Mid Rise Ankle Jean, $29.50; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara Melisa High Waist Stretch Flare Jean, $27.50; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara Rosa Curvy High Waist Ripped Hem Ankle Jean, $24.50; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara Veronica Destructed Cuffed Straight High Waist Jean, $27.50; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara Paula Soft Stretch Knit Denim Jogger, $26.50; walmart.com

Walmart

Buy It! Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara Sofía Destructed Mid Rise Ankle Jean, $24.50; walmart.com