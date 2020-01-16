Sofía Vergara Just Released Tons of New Denim Styles That Only PEOPLE Readers Can Shop

Image zoom Walmart

Sofía Vergara is already dreaming of warmer weather — and now, so are we thanks to her new spring line!

The actress and clothing designer just secretly dropped a new Sofía Jeans collection at Walmart, and we’ve secured early access for PEOPLE readers to shop it now. The collection features a lineup of size-inclusive floral dresses, tie-dye sweaters, flirty tops, and, of course, more denim. And this time around her line includes shorts (and yes, they’ll make your booty look just as good as her best-selling jeans).

“A fabulous pair of jeans is my go-to for the women in my life,” Vergara previously told PEOPLE. “I own more than I can count, and still can’t get enough.” And shoppers can’t get enough of her jeans either. Each time Vergara launches a new collection, pieces immediately fly off the shelves — so you’ll definitely want to take full advantage of this extra time to shop styles before they start to sell out. To do so, simply click here and start adding pieces to your cart.

The ones we’re shopping include these high-waisted retro flare jeans, these mid-rise gray stretch skinny jeans, and this white leather moto jacket that’s the perfect transitional piece. Everything in her collection costs under $50, and the denim comes in sizes 00 to 22, while other pieces range from XXS to XXL.

Scroll down to shop eight of our top picks from her spring line (four of which are denim!) while you can get them before everyone else.

Image zoom

Buy It! Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara Melisa Flare High-Waist Front Pocket Stretch Jeans, $29.50; walmart.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara Sofia Skinny Mid-Rise Destructed Stretch Ankle Jeans, $24.50; walmart.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Sofia Jeans by Sofía Vergara Bagi Boyfriend Destructed Mid-Rise Ankle Jeans, $27.50; walmart.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara Utility Twill Skinny Jeans, $34.50; walmart.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara Lila Mid-Rise Destructed Jean Short, $19.50; walmart.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara Asymmetrical Zip Moto Jacket, $39.50; walmart.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara Short Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dress, $36.50; walmart.com

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara Long Sleeve Tie-Dye Sweater, $29.50; walmart.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.