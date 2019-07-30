Sofía Vergara's Super Flattering Jeans Are Back and Better Than Ever — All Under $30!

Image zoom Walmart

Sofía Vergara is a woman after our own hearts! The Modern Family star-turned-fashion designer just launched a new fall collection at Walmart — and everything is seriously adorable (and under $40!). Her line features cold-shoulder tops, casual tees, moto jackets, and, of course, new denim styles (10 to be exact).

“A fabulous pair of jeans is my go-to for the women in my life,” Vergara tells PEOPLE. “I own more than I can count, and still can’t get enough.”

When Vergara first teamed up with the retail giant in February to create her own line, known as Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara, shoppers went wild for her denim — so much that almost every single style sold out within the first week of the launch. In fact, two of the styles — the Sofia Skinny and Rosa Curvy — were so popular that Vergara brought them back and gave them a fall update. As for a favorite pair from the new line, Vergara has a few go-tos for different occasions.

“The Sofia Skinnies are perfect for a trip to the store, but for a date night out I love the Gloria Retro Flare, paired with a great heel,” she says. “If I’m hosting friends and family at home, I love the Bagi Boyfriend — named after my granddog, Baguette.”

When it came to designing her autumn-ready pieces, Vergara says she was inspired by bold patterns like camo and flirty florals. They also have special ties to the women in her family as she has named all the pieces in the collection after them.

“The Sofía Jeans collection was inspired by the most confident, proud, stylish and bold women in my family. I’ve named each piece after an exceptional woman in my life, including my mom, cousins, nieces, and aunts,” Vergara says. “They are all beautiful, fun, chic, and sexy, and represent trendy women of all sizes, styles, and ages.”

As another ode to her family, she once again incorporated the evil eye symbol — which she was taught represents strength, good luck, and protection. “I’m always wearing one, it’s a family thing, so I made sure to work this into the designs,” she adds.

Pieces in her collection range from XS to XXXL and the denim comes in sizes 0 through 20. Considering how fast her previous styles sold out, it’s likely the new ones will go just as quickly. Keep scrolling to see our favorite pieces from her new fall collection, all exclusively available to shop at Walmart.com!

