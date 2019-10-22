Sofía Vergara Just Dropped a New Holiday Collection at Walmart — and Everything Is Under $50

Image zoom

Sofía Vergara is already spreading a little holiday cheer! The actress slash designer just dropped her newest Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara collection at Walmart — and it has everything you need for your holiday soirees.

The new collection features trendy animal-print bodysuits, soft and cozy knit sweaters, fuzzy statement coats, and, of course, new and updated denim styles. Jeans have always been the core of her collections, and Vergara previously told PEOPLE you can never have too many pairs.

“A fabulous pair of jeans is my go-to for the women in my life,” Vergara said. “I own more than I can count, and still can’t get enough.” And shoppers can’t get enough of her flattering styles either! When she launched her first collection with Walmart, almost every single denim style sold out within the first week — and with so much hype around the newly launched pieces, some are already starting to sell out (like these high-waist stretch flare jeans). For the launch, Vergara took to Instagram to share some of her favorites and how she’s styling them for winter.

“My #SofiaJeansHoliday Collection has arrived @walmart,” she captioned one post. “In LOVE with the Marianella FAUX fur collar Denim Jacket (you know how much I love leopard print). And Introducing the Paulina Jean with a sculpting contour waistband to hug and flatter your curves.”

In another post, she shared how she would style the faux wrap-front top with the Victoria leopard foil ponte leggings for a holiday party. Pieces from her collection come in sizes XS to XXXL and denim style sizes range from 0 through 20. Best of all is the fact that everything in the collection is under $50, and you won’t pay more than $30 for a pair of her figure-flattering jeans. Scroll down to shop six of our favorite pieces while they’re still in stock.

Buy It! Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Jessica Faux Wrap Cropped Jacket, $49.50; walmart.com

Buy It! Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Faux Front V-Neck Knit Top, $22.50; walmart.com

Buy It! Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara V-Neck Confetti Ribbed Sweater, $28.50; walmart.com

Buy It! Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Rosa Curvy Diamante Studded High Waist Ankle Jean, $28.50; walmart.com

Buy It! Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara High Neck Full Coverage Bodysuit, $20.50; walmart.com

Buy It! Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Melissa Flare Destructed High Waist Stretch Jean, $29.50; walmart.com